Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Remarkable drone footage captures rare views of Norfolk fireworks displays

PUBLISHED: 14:02 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 12 November 2019

Drone footage of fireworks in Norfolk. Picture: Joshua Gardner

Drone footage of fireworks in Norfolk. Picture: Joshua Gardner

Joshua Gardner

Thousands of people will have piled into cities and seaside towns over the past weeks to view various fireworks displays, including Norwich's spectacular Big Boom on Friday.

Drone footage of fireworks in Norfolk. Picture: Joshua GardnerDrone footage of fireworks in Norfolk. Picture: Joshua Gardner

However, few of these will have marvelled at the fizzes, booms and bangs from quite this vantage point.

Aerial photographer Joshua Gardner made use of a drone to capture stunning footage of displays across the region from hundreds of feet in the air.

Mr Gardner went to great heights to produce the breath-taking footage and photographs, which showcase a variety of displays from a perspective that few will have been able to witness before.

The footage includes displays in Hunstanton, King's Lynn, Thetford and the Big Boom itself, which brought thousands of people into the city centre for a sensational display.

Most Read

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Man in his 70s dies in police custody

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The restaurants and cafés selling leftovers on the cheap to cut food waste

From left to right clockwise, the Apiary Cake and Coffee House in Harleston, Take That café in Norwich, Morrisons at Riverside in Norwich and Yo Sushi in Norwich. Photos: The Apiary Cake and Coffee House, Neil Didsbury, Bill Smith and Simon Parker

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to an incident near Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Do you know this man? Appeal after handbag stolen from bar

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a theft. Photo: Norfolk police

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to an incident near Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

Coca-Cola Christmas truck won’t stop at Norwich this year

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck elves ready to meet the locals in Norwich when it visited in 2016. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Aggression, division and fears of a bleak future’ – Sir Norman Lamb reveals his reasons for quitting

Former north Norfolk MP Sir Norman Lamb has revealed the divisions caused by Brexit soured the end of his Westminster career
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists