WATCH: Remarkable drone footage captures rare views of Norfolk fireworks displays
PUBLISHED: 13:42 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 12 November 2019
Joshua Gardner
Thousands of people will have piled into cities and seaside towns over the past weeks to view various fireworks displays, including Norwich's spectacular Big Boom on Friday.
Drone footage of fireworks in Norfolk. Picture: Joshua Gardner
However, few of these will have marvelled at the fizzes, booms and bangs from quite this vantage point.
Aerial photographer Joshua Gardner made use of a drone to capture stunning footages of displays across the region from hundreds of feet in the air.
Mr Gardner went to great heights to produce the breath-taking footage and photographs, which showcase a variety of displays from a perspective that few will have been able to witness before.
The footage includes displays in Hunstanton, King's Lynn, Thetford and the Big Boom itself, which brought thousands of people into the city centre for a sensational display.