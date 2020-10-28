Video

WATCH: Drone footage captures major blaze at former care home

A huge fire at the former Abbeville Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth, captured on drone by Oliver Bolton Oliver Bolton

The devastation of a former care home being engulfed in flames has been captured by a drone photographer.

On Tuesday evening, the former Abbeville Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth was gutted by a devastating fire, which saw flames tear through the derelict building and smoke fill the air.

Eight teams of firefighters fought throughout the evening to bring the flames under control, as passers-by looked on.

And the devastation of the blaze was captured by photographer Oliver Bolton, who sent a drone into the air to look down on the blaze below.

The footage shows flames swallowing the building while huge plumes of smoke fill the neighbouring streets, while a firefighters on an aerial platform attempt to quell the fire.

Firefighters were called to the former care home on Acle New Road in the town at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, with crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle, Martham and Carrow working throughout the night to tackle the blaze.

Police placed a cordon around the area while some passers-by stopped to watch from both the other side of the river and the opposite side of the road.

The care home closed down in May 2019, after being judged as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission and had recently been subject to a planning application to turn it into 16 homes.