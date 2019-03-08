Fire service drone called to help police in search for missing woman

A drone used in searches in the Suffolk area. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A drone was deployed to help police in the search for a missing woman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lowestoft police and the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service drone was involved in a search for a missing 26-year-old woman from the town.

A police spokesman said: "We were alerted at 9.30pm last night (Tuesday, May 14) to look for a 26-year-old woman, who was missing."

With the fire service drone deployed just after midnight to help police in the Crown Street East and High Street area of Lowestoft, the woman was found safe and well in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 15).

The police spokesman added: "The missing woman was located at 2.30am on Wednesday morning, safe and well."

A brigade spokesman said: "We were called to assist police in locating a missing person.

"The drone from Woodbridge was deployed to assist in the investigation."