WATCH: Driving instructor shares shocking footage of near miss for pupil, 17

Jemma Pegg has shared footage of a shocking near miss on the A149. Picture: Just Pass Driving School Just Pass

A driving instructor has shared the shocking footage of the moment a car veered into the path of one of her pupils in a startling near miss.

Jemma Pegg was giving a lesson to 17-year-old Isabelle Day from Stalham on Thursday, February 20, when they came within a whisker of a head-on collision with another car along the A149, near Smallburgh.

The alarming incident forced Miss Pegg to slam on the brakes, grab the steering wheel from her pupil and take evasive action to prevent a disaster.

Now, the 29-year-old instructor is sharing dashcam footage of the near miss in the hopes of raising awareness of the dangers of tailgating - and the importance of being considerate to learner drivers.

The footage shows Miss Day driving in one lane, with a white sports utility vehicle and a black Volvo approaching in the opposite direction. The van then suddenly slows before the car swerves into the opposite lane, narrowly missing Miss Pegg's car, who herself had taken evasive action.

She said: "The pupil has had a quite a few lessons but still went into complete panic mode as soon as she noticed the car coming into our lane.

"She was okay in the end, but when we stopped the car she looked at me and went as pale as anything - clearly she was quite shaken up by the whole thing. She never expected anything like that to happen."

Miss Pegg, from Caister, said the incident unfolded after the white van had spotted a dead animal in the road and slowed. She said that as the Volvo had left itself too little space to respond it had steered into oncoming traffic.

She added: "I have been a driving instructor for four years and you do see things like this happen all the time. In this situation it was nothing to do with the fact a learner driver was involved, but you do see people lack patience with them all the time.

"Tailgating in particular is so dangerous and had we not been able to respond so quickly we probably would have been dead - I wouldn't have fancied our chances in a 50mph head on collision."

Miss Day said: "It was quite scary - I was definitely shocked, although I think Jemma went a lot whiter than I did.

"I'm generally quite a confident driver but we were definitely both really shaken up by it."

The City College Norwich student was able to complete her lesson after the near-miss and take her mock test.