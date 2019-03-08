Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Travelling to the Royal Norfolk Show? Here's what you need to know

PUBLISHED: 19:58 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:58 23 June 2019

Driving to the Royal Norfolk Show? Be prepared for busy roads and make sure to follow event signage, organisers say. Picture: Archant

Driving to the Royal Norfolk Show? Be prepared for busy roads and make sure to follow event signage, organisers say. Picture: Archant

Are you travelling to the Norfolk Show - or aren't and want to avoid the inevitable traffic jams? Here's what you need to know.

Routes to the car parks for the Royal Norfolk Show at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: SubmittedRoutes to the car parks for the Royal Norfolk Show at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Submitted

Organisers say there are plans in place to minimise the impacts of show traffic on the roads such as asking people to follow signs and car-sharing where possible, but some impacts are inevitable.

By car

For those driving to the Norfolk Showground - just off the A47 at the A1074 Longwater interchange - the route will be signposted on all major roads in the area.

The postcode for sat navs is NR5 0TT but motorists are asked to follow event signage as they approach the showground, which will direct them to the nearest car park.

Slow moving traffic on the A47 heading towards the Royal Norfolk Show in a previous year. Picture: Steve AdamsSlow moving traffic on the A47 heading towards the Royal Norfolk Show in a previous year. Picture: Steve Adams

You may also want to watch:

There will be four car parks: green, blue and yellow, all accessible from the Longwater interchange, and red, accessible from Easton.

Earlham Road and Dereham Road - the main routes to the showground from Norwich city centre - are likely to be much busier than usual as is the A47 Norwich southern bypass (eastbound and westbound towards the Longwater interchange).

By bus

Both First Group and Konect Bus operate services to the Norfolk Showground from Norwich city centre and across the county. Details are available on the operator websites: firstgroup.com/norfolk-suffolk/routes-and-maps/buses-royal-norfolk-show or konectbus.co.uk/events.

By train - or air

The nearest railway station is Norwich. Bus services will operate from the train station to the Norfolk Showground.

Norwich Airport is serviced by flights from across the country and is located around four miles from the showground. Flight information is available at norwichairport.co.uk.

Most Read

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer

Three days of thunderstorms on the way for region

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after NDR crash

Emergency services, including aiir ambulance called after a crash on the NDR. PIC: Submitted.

‘It’s tragic enough to lose a child, but to lose one in these circumstances...’ - father speaks out year after son was murdered in Norwich

David Hastings. Picture supplied by Mr Hastings' father David.

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

My Norwich City Story #1: Robert Green – in his own words

The new PinkUn series My Norwich City Story kicks off with Robert Green telling his Canaries tale, in his own words.

‘These women saved his life’ - Hen do heroes hailed after pulling man from burning flat on way back from night out

Bride to be Kayleigh Brown, left, and her best friend Harriot Woods, who saved an elderly man from his flat fire in North Walsham as they were walking home from Kayleigh's Hen party. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lifeboat launched to search for person ‘seen entering the sea’

Sheringham lifeboat action shot. Picture: RNLI

Norfolk firefighters called to fires in the open

Firefighters have been tackling fires in the open. PIC: Submitted.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists