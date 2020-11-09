Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

Police say the A17 has been closed in both directions at Terrington Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called just after 6am following reports of a collision involving a motorcyclist and multiple vehicles.

Officers remain on scene and the road has been closed in both directions.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

For the latest on our region’s roads, click here for our live traffic map.