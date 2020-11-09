Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles
Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn.
Emergency services were called just after 6am following reports of a collision involving a motorcyclist and multiple vehicles.
Officers remain on scene and the road has been closed in both directions.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
