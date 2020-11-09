Search

Advanced search

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

09 November, 2020 - 10:25
Police say the A17 has been closed in both directions at Terrington Picture: Chris Bishop

Police say the A17 has been closed in both directions at Terrington Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn.

Emergency services were called just after 6am following reports of a collision involving a motorcyclist and multiple vehicles.

Officers remain on scene and the road has been closed in both directions.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

For the latest on our region’s roads, click here for our live traffic map.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Historic pub having to wait a third time to reopen after lockdown

The King's Head in Hethersett which is due to reopen. Photo: Bill Smith

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over police incident

The College of West Anglia has been evacuated Picture: Matthew Usher

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Historic pub having to wait a third time to reopen after lockdown

The King's Head in Hethersett which is due to reopen. Photo: Bill Smith

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over police incident

The College of West Anglia has been evacuated Picture: Matthew Usher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman ‘touched inappropriately’ by man at popular walking spot

A man, in his late 20s, inappropriately touched a woman, in her 70s, on the river path between Wensum Park and Marriott's Way. Picture: Google

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Six things you might have missed following City’s victory over Swansea

There was a third assist in five games from Emi Buendia as Norwich City beat Swansea at Carrow Road Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over police incident

The College of West Anglia has been evacuated Picture: Matthew Usher

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

Police say the A17 has been closed in both directions at Terrington Picture: Chris Bishop