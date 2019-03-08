Drivers facing 40 minute waits due to lorry breakdown on A140

A broken down lorry on a major road into Norwich is causing three-mile long tailbacks for drivers heading into the city.

Alert - Dunston



A broken down van on the A140 at Dunston will delay Konect 1, Simonds 2 First 38/38A. Queues to Tasburugh delays of upto 30 mins likely — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) September 16, 2019

Police are on the scene of a breakdown on the A140 near the Dunston Hall roundabout, with traffic at a standstill back to Tasborough thought to be adding at least 40 minutes to journey time.

Inspector John Colbert, from Norfolk Police, said: "We're still on the scene at the A140 at Dunston.

"We got called out at around 7am.

"It's basically a broken down lorry blocking one half of the carriageway, Norwich-bound."

He added: "We're waiting for recovery which is going to be a little while.

"Avoid the area would be the message."

BBC Radio Norfolk Travel are reporting that anyone travelling into Norwich on the A140 should expect queues of well over three miles long, and an additional 40 minutes to journey time.

Traffic heading in the opposite direction, out of the city, is also delayed by at least ten minutes out of Norwich, past Dunston Hall.

