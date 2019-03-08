Search

Advanced search

Drivers facing 40 minute waits due to lorry breakdown on A140

PUBLISHED: 08:10 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 16 September 2019

A broken down lorry on a major road into Norwich is causing three-mile long tailbacks for drivers heading into the city. Photo: Archant

A broken down lorry on a major road into Norwich is causing three-mile long tailbacks for drivers heading into the city. Photo: Archant

Archant

A broken down lorry on a major road into Norwich is causing three-mile long tailbacks for drivers heading into the city.

Police are on the scene of a breakdown on the A140 near the Dunston Hall roundabout, with traffic at a standstill back to Tasborough thought to be adding at least 40 minutes to journey time.

Inspector John Colbert, from Norfolk Police, said: "We're still on the scene at the A140 at Dunston.

"We got called out at around 7am.

You may also want to watch:

"It's basically a broken down lorry blocking one half of the carriageway, Norwich-bound."

He added: "We're waiting for recovery which is going to be a little while.

"Avoid the area would be the message."

BBC Radio Norfolk Travel are reporting that anyone travelling into Norwich on the A140 should expect queues of well over three miles long, and an additional 40 minutes to journey time.

Traffic heading in the opposite direction, out of the city, is also delayed by at least ten minutes out of Norwich, past Dunston Hall.

- For up-to-date traffic information, check our live traffic map before you travel.

Related articles

Most Read

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

‘Just in time’ – police officers rescue two dogs from hot car with no open windows or water

The dogs were rescued from a car parked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed from Norwich City’s epic giant-killing triumph

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki combined for the Canaries' second goal against Manchester City Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drivers facing 40 minute waits due to lorry breakdown on A140

A broken down lorry on a major road into Norwich is causing three-mile long tailbacks for drivers heading into the city. Photo: Archant

Most Read

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

‘Just in time’ – police officers rescue two dogs from hot car with no open windows or water

The dogs were rescued from a car parked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed from Norwich City’s epic giant-killing triumph

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki combined for the Canaries' second goal against Manchester City Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drivers facing 40 minute waits due to lorry breakdown on A140

A broken down lorry on a major road into Norwich is causing three-mile long tailbacks for drivers heading into the city. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed from Norwich City’s epic giant-killing triumph

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki combined for the Canaries' second goal against Manchester City Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It’s been named one of the best pubs in Norfolk, but how does the food at The White Horse measure up?

The White Horse is on the High Street in Blakeney, Norfolk. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Remains from cockpits of fighter aircraft found in field to go on display in museum

Jeremy Eales, Carl Lamb, and Jim Cooper from the museum with one of the two Lightning cockpits Picture: Neil Perry

Drivers facing 40 minute waits due to lorry breakdown on A140

A broken down lorry on a major road into Norwich is causing three-mile long tailbacks for drivers heading into the city. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists