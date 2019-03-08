Drivers facing delays after A148 accident
PUBLISHED: 08:08 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 01 October 2019
Archant
Drivers travelling between Fakenham and King's Lynn are facing delays after an accident on the A148.
Traffic is slow in both directions after a crash near the turn off for Broomsthorpe.
BBC Radio Norfolk are reporting the collision took place near Coxford.
- For more information, check our live traffic map before you travel.
