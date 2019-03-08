Drivers facing delays after A148 accident

Drivers travelling between Fakenham and King's Lynn are facing delays after an accident on the A148.

Traffic is slow in both directions after a crash near the turn off for Broomsthorpe.

BBC Radio Norfolk are reporting the collision took place near Coxford.

- For more information, check our live traffic map before you travel.