Driver wins parking ticket tribunal over 'unclear' signs in Norwich street

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced.

A man who took his parking ticket appeal to a tribunal has been backed by the watchdog, who agreed the area's road signs were unclear.

One of the permit parking signs on Stanley Avenue.

Earlier this year, Nigel Death was one of several drivers handed tickets for parking in Stanley Avenue in Norwich, just off Harvey Lane.

'Permit holder only' signs are dotted along the road, but at the Harvey Lane entrance another sign warns motorists they are entering Zone C, which is in force from 8am to 6.30pm.

The drivers said it suggests the permit parking enforcements end at 6.30pm.

Norwich City Council maintained that the sign relates to single yellow lines in the wider Zone C district, and that the 24/7 'permit holder only' signs were the ones to abide by.

Mr Death, who lives on Harvey Lane, appealed his fine, saying the signs were misleading, and, when it was rejected by the city council, took it to the Traffic Penalty Tribunal.

And on Thursday, adjudicator Deborah Gibson agreed the signs were "not clear", scrapping the ticket and saying the "alleged parking contravention did not occur".

She said: "Given that none of the restrictions within Stanley Avenue actually coincide with the restriction indicated by the zone entry sign, it seems to me that some review needs to take place as to why Stanley Avenue is in the CPZ. It would make much more sense for it to be a separate permit zone or not in a zone at all."

In April, people living in the area said around 12 cars - including Mr Death's - were ticketed during a Norwich City match.

Mr Death said he was pleased with the outcome, but was frustrated at how the dispute had been handled and that he had needed to escalate it.

When it initially refused Mr Death's appeal, the council said: "It is for an individual driver to make sure they understand the restrictions indicated by the various signs and lines in the controlled parking zone."

We asked the city council if changes would be made to the signs and how drivers who were fined for parking there would be affected.

They said that, at this stage, they were reviewing the outcome of the tribunal.