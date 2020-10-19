Search

Driver who died after car crashed into tree is named

PUBLISHED: 16:35 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 19 October 2020

Steven Savage, 37, died in a collision on Hargham Road in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: Archant

Steven Savage, 37, died in a collision on Hargham Road in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man in his 30s who died when his car left the road and collided with a tree has been named.

A floral tribute to Steven Savage was left at the scene of the crash on Hargham Road in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: ArchantA floral tribute to Steven Savage was left at the scene of the crash on Hargham Road in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: Archant

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 2am on Sunday, October 11, after reports a blue Vauxhall Meriva had crashed in the Breckland village of Shropham, near Attleborough.

The car had been travelling on Hargham Road towards the centre of the village.

Despite the best efforts of medics, Steven Savage, 37, died at the scene. No-one else was injured as a result of the collision.

The following morning, flowers paying tribute to the victim were left attached to a tree where the crash took place.

An inquest into the death of Mr Savage is due to open on Tuesday (October 20).

Police are urging those who witnessed the crash or have relevant dash cam footage to contact PC Nic Metcalf at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Email nicholas.metcalf@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident number 29 of October 11.

