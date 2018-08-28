Search

Two vehicle crash leaves driver trapped - 24 hours after four vehicle crash on same road

PUBLISHED: 10:06 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:23 21 December 2018

The A146 at Beccles near the Morrisons supermarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A two vehicle crash left one driver trapped in a car, just 24 hours after a four vehicle crash on the same stretch of road.

Suffolk Police were called to the A146 near to the Morrisons roundabout at Beccles at 8.15am this morning, along with ambulance crews and two fire engines, which were called but not needed.

The trapped driver was freed by ambulane crews.

While the road was not blocked, the crash caused lengthy delays for morning commuters, particularly for those travelling westbound towards Norwich.

On Thursday, at 8.10am, officers were called to the eastbound side of the A146 near the Morrison’s roundabout after a collision between a Ford transit van, a Honda Civic, a Volkswagen Polo and a Citreon Disptach.

There were no serious injuries to motorists but an East of England Ambulance was also called to the scene.

The road was partially blocked and is causing slow traffic along the A146.

Recovery arrived at 9.30am and the vehicles were moved just before 10am.

