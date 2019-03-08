Video

Driver reveals how he had to take the wheel when Norwich City promotion bus broke down

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus being driven by Don Grunbaum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The City Sightseeing bus driver who stepped in to take the wheel after the official Norwich City promotion parade bus broke down has revealed how it was "one of the hardest drives" of his life.

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus. The bus which had developed problems is behind. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus. The bus which had developed problems is behind. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Don Grunbaum, the driver of Norwich's City Sightseeing bus, came to the rescue after the vehicle which had been specially decked out in yellow and green for the Canaries' promotion procession developed problems.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, Mr Grunbaum, explained how they had picked up the players at Carrow Road to take to them to City Hall, but got as far as the King Street lights to turn onto Bracondale, when the bus wouldn't pull away.

He said: "I won't tell you what was going through my mind. But after what seemed ages, but was probably three or four minutes, I managed to get the bus going again.

"We carried on without further event to City Hall and dropped all the players off, turned the bus around without any problems.

"But because of the problem we've had, my fellow driver Ivan, who was due to actually drive the decorated bus with the players on in the parade, said well, just in case, should we fetch the spare City Sightseeing bus if we do have another problem."

Police took him to collect the bus from near Norwich International Airport and escorted it back into the city centre, so it could serve as back-up.

Mr Grunbaum said the players were on the yellow bus, but at the Grapes Hill roundabout it stopped moving again, so they were transferred to the City Sightseeing bus, which he was driving.

Mr Grunbaum said: "Once all the players had got off the decorated bus, it decided to move. There was discussion of 'do we swap back again', but that was rapidly stamped on by one of the Norwich officials who say 'no, because it might happen again and we'd look absolutely foolish'.

"So, I carried on driving for the whole parade, which wasn't what I expected.

"I enjoyed it, I have to say it was one of the hardest drives I've ever done, not because of the crowds and that, but because the bus wanted to go a lot faster than we wanted to go on the parade and I was having to slow it down on the brakes all the time.

"That's not easy because the bus wanted to do 10mph and I wanted it to do 2mph."

The yellow and green-decked bus ended up following behind the City Sightseeing bus.

Mr Grunbaum said: "Credit to my colleague Ivan, whose idea it was to go and get the second bus, as well, Obviously he was disappointed that he didn't have the players on his bus. He's a good friend, but that's the way things happen."