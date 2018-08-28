Search

Advanced search

Driver taken to hospital after car rolls near Diss

PUBLISHED: 11:37 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:26 01 December 2018

South Norfolk Police at the scene of a car crash near Diss on Saturday, December 1. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police

South Norfolk Police at the scene of a car crash near Diss on Saturday, December 1. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police

Archant

A driver has been taken to hospital after their car rolled over near Diss.

A driver has been taken to hospital after their car rolled over near Diss.

The single-car crash happened in the morning today (Saturday, December 1.)

Only one person was in the vehicle, who produced a negative result on a police breath test.

The road, which was partially blocked by the car, was later cleared by a police carriageway clearance vehicle.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

Developer of Norwich’s Anglia Square hopes to avoid paying £8.8m levy

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk independent school with £40,000-a-year fees slammed by inspectors

Cre8 Futures Learning Centre's registered address at ABC Wharf, Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth. The school has been rated as

Policeman from Norfolk denies spying on naked female officer in shower

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

Video Norwich City v Rotherham United: The Lowdown

Max Aarons tussles with Hull City's Polish international Kamil Grosicki in midweek 0-0 Championship trip Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Fears raised for future of Golden Triangle pub

Inside the Garden House in Pembroke Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Policeman from Norfolk denies spying on naked female officer in shower

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast