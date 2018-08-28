Driver taken to hospital after car rolls near Diss
PUBLISHED: 11:37 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:26 01 December 2018
A driver has been taken to hospital after their car rolled over near Diss.
The single-car crash happened in the morning today (Saturday, December 1.)
Only one person was in the vehicle, who produced a negative result on a police breath test.
The road, which was partially blocked by the car, was later cleared by a police carriageway clearance vehicle.
