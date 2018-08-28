Driver taken to hospital after car rolls near Diss

A driver has been taken to hospital after their car rolled over near Diss.

First job of the day for officers at #diss with a single vehicle RTC. Negative breath test for driver who is safely on their way to hospital. Road has been cleared thanks to our carriageway clearance vehicle. #PC305 @NorfolkPolice @InspSelvarajah pic.twitter.com/wTQpCUspcL — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) December 1, 2018

The single-car crash happened in the morning today (Saturday, December 1.)

Only one person was in the vehicle, who produced a negative result on a police breath test.

The road, which was partially blocked by the car, was later cleared by a police carriageway clearance vehicle.