Driver taken to hospital after crashing into telegraph pole

PUBLISHED: 08:33 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 01 May 2019

A car was involved in a crash in Yarmouth Road at Hemsby. Pic: Google Street View.

A driver was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a telegraph pole.

The crash happened outside a service station in Yarmouth Road, Hemsby, at just before 6.30am today (Wednesday, May 1).

A Vauxhall Corsa had hit a telegraph pole. No other vehicles were involved.

An ambulance took the driver to hospital.

