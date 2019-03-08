Driver taken to hospital after crashing into telegraph pole

A car was involved in a crash in Yarmouth Road at Hemsby. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

A driver was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a telegraph pole.

The crash happened outside a service station in Yarmouth Road, Hemsby, at just before 6.30am today (Wednesday, May 1).

A Vauxhall Corsa had hit a telegraph pole. No other vehicles were involved.

An ambulance took the driver to hospital.