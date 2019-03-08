Driver taken to hospital after crashing into telegraph pole
PUBLISHED: 08:33 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 01 May 2019
A driver was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a telegraph pole.
The crash happened outside a service station in Yarmouth Road, Hemsby, at just before 6.30am today (Wednesday, May 1).
A Vauxhall Corsa had hit a telegraph pole. No other vehicles were involved.
An ambulance took the driver to hospital.
