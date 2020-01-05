Search

Driver taken to hospital after early morning car crash

PUBLISHED: 08:15 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 05 January 2020

A driver was taken to hospital following a crash on The Hill in Westwick, off the B1150 near North Walsham. Picture Google.

Archant

A driver was taken to hospital after an early morning car crash.

The collision took place on The Hill in Westwick, off the B1150 near North Walsham, just before 3.15am on Sunday, January 5.

Inspector Chris Tomkins, from Norfolk Police, said the driver was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to life-threatening.

The road was temporarily closed while emergency workers helped the driver.

Firefighters from North Walsham and Mundesley, police officers and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust were called.

