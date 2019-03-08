Driver taken to hospital after crash
PUBLISHED: 07:44 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 21 August 2019
A driver was taken to hospital after a crash which left a Norfolk road partially blocked.
A single vehicle was involved in the crash, which happened on the A1065 near Castle Acre at about 6.30am on Wednesday (August 21).
The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance to be checked over.
One lane was blocked and firefighters from Swaffham attended to clear liquid from the road.
