Driver spends night in custody for multiple offences
PUBLISHED: 07:20 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:20 23 November 2019
Archant
A driver has been arrested after they were caught behind the wheel while disqualified, without any insurance, a valid MOT and over the legal drink-drive limit.
Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) made the arrest in Swaffham on Friday night.
Following the arrest the driver spend the night in custody.
