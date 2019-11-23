Driver spends night in custody for multiple offences

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a driver in Swaffham on Friday night for multiple offences. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A driver has been arrested after they were caught behind the wheel while disqualified, without any insurance, a valid MOT and over the legal drink-drive limit.

This vehicle was stopped by Swaffham RAPT officers a short time ago. The driver was drunk, disqualified, had no Insurance, no MOT & no VEL. They are currently on their way to spend a night in custody. #Fatal4 #SaferRoads #PC1607 #PC190 pic.twitter.com/UZB4kvV0AL — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) November 23, 2019

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) made the arrest in Swaffham on Friday night.

Following the arrest the driver spend the night in custody.