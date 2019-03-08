Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads
PUBLISHED: 09:15 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 26 April 2019
The driver of a Jaguar suffered serious injuries after a crash involving three cars at a crossroads on a busy rural road in South Norfolk.
Emergency sevices were called at 6.45pm on Thursday (April 25) to the accident on the B1527 between Tasbugh and Hempnall.
The crash at the crossroads with The Street at Fritton involved a Jaguar car, an Audi vehicle and a Renault Twingo.
Fire crews from Long Stratton, Carrow and Earlham were called to the scene and used specialist hydraulic rescue equipment for release one casualty.
The driver of the Jaguar suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Two further casualties were treated by paramedics.
The B1527 road, which is a busy route that runs through nearby Hempnall and all the way through South Norfolk towards Bungay, was closed while rescue services dealt with the crash. It was re-opened to traffic by police at 9.30pm.
