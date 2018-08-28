Search

Advanced search

Driver and passenger seriously injured in A149 crash

PUBLISHED: 08:52 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:52 29 November 2018

The A149 between Dersingham and Snettisham has been closed opposite the Springside Lake junction after an accident involving two vehicles occurred at 3.45pm. Photo: Chris Bishop

The A149 between Dersingham and Snettisham has been closed opposite the Springside Lake junction after an accident involving two vehicles occurred at 3.45pm. Photo: Chris Bishop

Archant

A driver and passenger have been seriously injured in a crash on the A149 at Ingoldisthorpe.

Police were called to the Dersingham bypass yesterday to reports of a crash between a white Volkswagen Polo and a silver BMW.

The incident happened at about 3.30pm at the A149’s junction to a track leading to Springside Lakes.

Norfolk police said the driver and passenger of the Polo suffered serious injuries.

The BMW driver sustained minor injuries, while their passenger was uninjured.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the manner of driving prior to the crash to get in touch.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident.

Ingoldisthorpe is located about nine miles north-east of King’s Lynn in west Norfolk.

• Witnesses should contact PC Kerry Harman at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101 or email harmank@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 284 of 28/11/2018.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Norfolk school which featured in documentary may face closure

The participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders, were welcomed back at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham, where the series was filmed. Pictured are (from left) Gabby Ryan, Sarah Chelsea, sister Michaela Switaj and Tyler Lawrence. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Police appeal following four car fatal collision

Accident

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Muck heap fire by airfield put out by emergency services

Land near Eye Airfield, where a fire was put out. Picture: Maurice Hammond.

Magnum review: It’s quality that matters and we get that by the bucketful

Magnum played to a packed out Waterfront, Norwich. Photo: Adam Aiken

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast