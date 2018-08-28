Driver and passenger seriously injured in A149 crash

The A149 between Dersingham and Snettisham has been closed opposite the Springside Lake junction after an accident involving two vehicles occurred at 3.45pm. Photo: Chris Bishop Archant

A driver and passenger have been seriously injured in a crash on the A149 at Ingoldisthorpe.

Police were called to the Dersingham bypass yesterday to reports of a crash between a white Volkswagen Polo and a silver BMW.

The incident happened at about 3.30pm at the A149’s junction to a track leading to Springside Lakes.

Norfolk police said the driver and passenger of the Polo suffered serious injuries.

The BMW driver sustained minor injuries, while their passenger was uninjured.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the manner of driving prior to the crash to get in touch.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident.

Ingoldisthorpe is located about nine miles north-east of King’s Lynn in west Norfolk.

• Witnesses should contact PC Kerry Harman at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101 or email harmank@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 284 of 28/11/2018.