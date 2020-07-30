Search

Driver in hospital with serious spinal injury after main road crash

PUBLISHED: 10:47 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 30 July 2020

The A143 Harleston bypass junction with Mendham Lane, where the driver of a Toyota sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Street View

A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash at the junction of a major road remains in hospital with a serious spinal injury.

Emergency services, including police and an air ambulance, were called at 10.19am on Wednesday (July 29) morning following reports of a collision on the A143 Harleston bypass.

The crash, between a silver Toyota Yaris and a black Santana PS-10 which was towing a boat, happened at the main road’s junction with Mendham Lane.

The A143 was closed for several hours and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The driver of the Toyota suffered serious spine and abdominal injuries, and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward with relevant information or dashcam footage.

To get in touch, contact PC Chris Paton from Norfolk Constabulary’s Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 116 of July 29.

