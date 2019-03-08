Search

Driver seriously hurt in crash which shut road for four hours

PUBLISHED: 09:08 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 31 May 2019

A man was seriously hurt in a crash at Scoulton. Pic: Google Street View.

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a ditch, closing a road for four hours.

Police were called to the B1108 Norwich Road in Scoulton at just before 10.30pm on Thursday.

A BMW 3 series car had left the road and crashed into a ditch near the junction with Back Lane.

Fire crews from Attleborough, Wymondham and Watton went to the scene, along with an ambulance.

The road was shut for while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The man who was driving, who was the only occupant, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, although they were not life-threatening.

The road re-opened at just before 2.30am on Friday.

