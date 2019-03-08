Driver seriously hurt in crash which shut road for four hours

A man was seriously hurt in a crash at Scoulton. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a ditch, closing a road for four hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the B1108 Norwich Road in Scoulton at just before 10.30pm on Thursday.

A BMW 3 series car had left the road and crashed into a ditch near the junction with Back Lane.

You may also want to watch:

Fire crews from Attleborough, Wymondham and Watton went to the scene, along with an ambulance.

The road was shut for while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The man who was driving, who was the only occupant, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, although they were not life-threatening.

The road re-opened at just before 2.30am on Friday.