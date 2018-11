Driver runs away from scene of Gorleston crash

A driver has fled the scene of a two-car crash in Gorleston.

A blue BMW 320 saloon and a white Ford Focus crashed on Saturday evening, police have said.

A woman in her 50s was checked over by police and no ambulance was called.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene of the crash before police arrived.

