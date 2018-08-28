Search

Advanced search
Video

WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

PUBLISHED: 11:31 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:49 11 December 2018

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

Archant

Passengers were evacuated from a bus after it caught fire on its way to Norwich this morning.

The 146 Border Bus service was forced to pull over after smoke started to fill the vehicle on the A146 between Stockton and Hales.

The driver ordered everyone off the vehicle before putting out the engine fire with an extinguisher.

Passenger Kaye Nichols, 34, said: “We were driving along the A146 when someone shouted there was lots of smoke coming from the back of the bus.

“The driver said to everyone ‘move to the front of the bus immediately’, and he then pulled into a lay-by.

“At this point there was black smoke coming out from the bus and he evacuated everyone [from the vehicle].

“Everyone grabbed their stuff and as soon as the doors opened they all rushed out.

“The driver then got a fire extinguisher and ran to the back of the bus to put it [the fire] out.”

Mrs Nichols, who works in HR, praised the driver, adding: “He acted really quickly, he knew how to respond and he made sure everyone was safe.”

Andrew Pursey, managing director of Border Bus, said the driver’s actions ensured the bus was not badly damaged.

He said: “The driver did really well. He managed to put it out before the bus was too badly damaged. “The bus is now off the road, but it is salvageable. It will be quite a big fix, but it the fire has not damaged the body at all.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

Drivers face long delays on A47 following crash,

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Crash on A146 causes long delays in both directions

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Scooter hire business plans to relocate from town to rural village

Scoots Hire is proposing to move from Dereham, to a former shop on the site of Yaxham Waters. Picture by Adrian Judd for EDP Emma Knights
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast