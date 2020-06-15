Driver of red VW Golf sought after hit and run crash

A VW Golf driver is being sought by police after a fail-to-stop crash in Stalham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

The driver of a red VW Golf is being sought by police after a fail-to-stop crash in Stalham.

Police said that the car and a silver VW Golf were involved in an accident on the B1159 Brumstead Road, near to the junction of Stepping Stone Lane, at about 1.15pm on Saturday, June 13.

The red VW Golf failed to stop at the scene and is believed to have headed towards Bacton. No-one was injured in the collision.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident. They should contact PC Jordan Arnoup at North Walsham police station on 101.