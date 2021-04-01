News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Video

WATCH: Volvo caught out by the rising tide

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:42 AM April 1, 2021    Updated: 12:55 PM April 1, 2021
The driver described her escape from the waters as "terrifying". 

The driver described her escape from the waters as "terrifying". - Credit: GARY PEARSON

A motorist had a dramatic escape after returning from a coastal walk with her dogs to find her car in knee-deep water. 

The Volvo driver, who did not wish to be named, was out for a stroll at Burnham Overy Staithe on Monday, March 29, when she found her vehicle caught out by the tide.

She had left her car at the quayside next to the Norfolk Coast Path, a well-used parking spot when the tide is out. 

She said: "I had just come back from my walk and found the car surrounded by water. I normally check tide times, but this time I didn't for some reason. I didn't realise the car park actually flooded there.

"I was terrified. I had a bit of a meltdown. I ran as fast as I could through the water which had come up to my knees. But the car was fine and the dogs were fine."

The Volvo driver managed to get out of the water at Burnham Overy Staithe with car and dogs unharmed. 

The Volvo driver managed to get out of the water at Burnham Overy Staithe with car and dogs unharmed. - Credit: GARY PEARSON

You may also want to watch:

She said the incident should serve as a warning to people to be careful and make sure they check tide times when parking at the coast. 

Gary Pearson, a photographer, saw the escape from the coast path. His dramatic photos and video show the car driving along in front of the setting sun, with fishing boats busy in the background. 

“I was amazed the car started and was able to drive away. I wonder if Volvo also make submarines,” he joked. 

The car had been parked at the quay in Burnham Overy Staithe, which floods at high tide. 

The car had been parked at the quay in Burnham Overy Staithe, which floods at high tide. - Credit: GARY PEARSON



