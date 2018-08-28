Search

Driver killed after car hit tree

PUBLISHED: 14:31 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:10 18 November 2018

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Archant

A driver has died following a crash in Brooke in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Norwich Road at about 4.30am.

It is understood that a car left the road and hit a tree, before catching fire.

Police at the scene have this afternoon confirmed one person has died.

Norwich Road is currently closed at its junction to Entrance Lane, and a white forensics tent remains in place at the scene.

Alan Nicholls, a station manager with Norfolk fire service, said the vehicle was on fire when crews arrived.

He said: “The fire was extinguished and everything else since then has been in support of the police.”

A police sergeant at the scene confirmed that a car came off the road and hit a tree.

He said: “It is a single vehicle RTC. It is fatal.”

The main road through the village is completely closed. Norwich Road is shut between Entrance Lane junction and junction with The Street .

It is not expected to be reopen for another few hours.

