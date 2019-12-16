Search

Driver injured after crashing into wall to avoid fallen tree

PUBLISHED: 13:04 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 16 December 2019

A driver has been left with minor injuries after crashing into a 6ft wall in order to avoid a fallen tree. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A driver has been left with minor injuries after crashing into a 6ft wall in order to avoid a fallen tree.

Police were called at 6.43am to the B1147 in Bylaugh following a single vehicle crash on Monday, December 16.

A Hyundai crashed into a 6ft wall and firefighters were called to assess the damage.

It is believed the crash was caused by a fallen tree in the road, which was removed by the fire service.

A fire crew from Dereham used small gear to make the wall, which was hanging over, safe.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

