Driver injured after crashing into wall to avoid fallen tree

Police were called at 6.43am to the B1147 in Bylaugh following a single vehicle crash on Monday, December 16.

A Hyundai crashed into a 6ft wall and firefighters were called to assess the damage.

It is believed the crash was caused by a fallen tree in the road, which was removed by the fire service.

A fire crew from Dereham used small gear to make the wall, which was hanging over, safe.

The driver suffered minor injuries.