Driver injured after crashing into wall to avoid fallen tree
PUBLISHED: 13:04 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 16 December 2019
A driver has been left with minor injuries after crashing into a 6ft wall in order to avoid a fallen tree.
Police were called at 6.43am to the B1147 in Bylaugh following a single vehicle crash on Monday, December 16.
A Hyundai crashed into a 6ft wall and firefighters were called to assess the damage.
It is believed the crash was caused by a fallen tree in the road, which was removed by the fire service.
A fire crew from Dereham used small gear to make the wall, which was hanging over, safe.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
