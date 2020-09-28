Driver seriously injured in Norwich crash

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Norwich.

Police were called to Mile Cross Road at about 5.20am on Saturday, September 26 after the crash between a black Ford Mustang and a white Toyota Aygo.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver and passenger of the Ford Mustang suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision or has dashcam footage, should contact PC David Reed in the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 72 of Saturday, September 26.