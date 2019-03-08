Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the crash which shut the A47 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: EAAA Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after his car turned over in a crash which shut part of the A47 for more than three hours.

The crash, which happened on Norwich's Southern Bypass at just before 2.40am on Sunday (November 10), involved a silver Ford Fiesta.

It happened close to the A146 slip road turn-off at Trowse, with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, firefighters from Carrow and Earlham, ambulance and police called to the scene.

Norfolk police said the car, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, was on its roof and the man who was driving was the only person who had been in the vehicle.

The road was shut at 3.10am and did not re-open until 6.30am.