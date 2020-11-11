Driver hospitalised after car runs off A47
PUBLISHED: 10:18 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 11 November 2020
A driver was hospitalised after their car ran off the road on the A47.
Norfolk police said the vehicle involved - a silver Corsa - was heading towards King’s Lynn at around 3.20pm on Sunday, November 8, when it left the road near the West Acre Road overpass, just outside Swaffham.
Police said the driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
PC Andy Miles of Swaffham Road Policing has asked for anyone who saw the incident, or has dashcam footage, to contact him on 101 quoting incident number 228 of Sunday, November 8.
