Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

PUBLISHED: 19:38 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:38 07 April 2019

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A suspected drink driver had to be freed from an overturned vehicle by firefighters after a crash.

Emergency services were called to Brandon Road in Thetford at just before 10.15pm on Saturday (April 6).

A single vehicle was involved, which had flipped onto its roof.

Firefighters from Thetford used hydraulic rescue equipment to get the driver out of the car.

The driver had minor injuries, but Breckland Police tweeted that they had given a roadside breath test of 76 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath and police said enquiries were ongoing.

