Driver flees after car colldes with wall
PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 17 March 2020
Police are hunting a driver who fled after his car collided with a wall.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the fail-to-stop crash which happened in Wisbech on Saturday.
They were called to Elm High Road at approximately 10.15pm following reports that a blue Toyota Celica had collided with a wall.
The car was later recovered by officers but the driver had fled the scene.
Anyone who saw the incident, or the manner of driving prior to the collision should contact PC Ben Hawkins at the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 468 of March 14.