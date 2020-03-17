Driver flees after car colldes with wall

Elm High Road, at Wisbech Picture: Google Archant

Police are hunting a driver who fled after his car collided with a wall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the fail-to-stop crash which happened in Wisbech on Saturday.

They were called to Elm High Road at approximately 10.15pm following reports that a blue Toyota Celica had collided with a wall.

The car was later recovered by officers but the driver had fled the scene.

Anyone who saw the incident, or the manner of driving prior to the collision should contact PC Ben Hawkins at the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 468 of March 14.