Driver escapes injury after early morning car crash
PUBLISHED: 07:17 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:17 09 September 2020
Emergency services were called to a crash on a Norfolk road early this morning (Wednesday, September 9).
The crash happened on Norwich Road, near Ludham, at about 5am.
The car, which was the only vehicle involved, left the road and crashed into a bush.
Firefighters from Stalham attended the scheme along with Norfolk police.
A spokesman for Norfolk police said the woman who was driving the car was not injured and the road has since been cleared.
