Search

Advanced search

Driver escapes injury after early morning car crash

PUBLISHED: 07:17 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:17 09 September 2020

Emergency services were called after a crash at Norwich Road in Ludham. Pic: Google Street View.

Emergency services were called after a crash at Norwich Road in Ludham. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

Emergency services were called to a crash on a Norfolk road early this morning (Wednesday, September 9).

The crash happened on Norwich Road, near Ludham, at about 5am.

The car, which was the only vehicle involved, left the road and crashed into a bush.

Firefighters from Stalham attended the scheme along with Norfolk police.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said the woman who was driving the car was not injured and the road has since been cleared.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Social gatherings of more than six in England are to be made illegal

Boris Johnson. Picture: Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire.

Coronavirus restrictions Q&A: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

Police will be able to issue fines to people who do not adhere to the new restrictions on gathering in groups. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Woman stole £120,000 from village charity

Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

Council charges personal trainer for using public park for sessions

Liam O’Dell, 29, who runs BreakingRecords Fitness has branded Swaffham Town Council’s (STC) decision to charge him for using the towns recreation ground for personal training sessions, as ‘ridiculous’. BreakingRecords Fitness

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus restrictions Q&A: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

Police will be able to issue fines to people who do not adhere to the new restrictions on gathering in groups. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

GIBSON: City new boy reflects on a frustrating two years at Burnley and advice from the England boss

Defender Ben Gibson is in a hurry at Norwich City. Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Driver escapes injury after early morning car crash

Emergency services were called after a crash at Norwich Road in Ludham. Pic: Google Street View.

Public to have their say on new Dereham housing plan

Taylor Wimpey is inviting residents to have their say on plans for a new residential development in Dereham. Pic: Taylor Wimpey/Archant library