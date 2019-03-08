Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver as died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant Archant

A van driver has died following a crash which closed a section of the A47 for more than seven hours.

Two vehicles, a van and lorry, collided just after 6am this morning near to Drayton Hall Lane at Scarning, near Dereham.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

With the road having been closed in both directions for much of the morning, it was reopened at 1.10pm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision and would like anyone with information or dashcam footage to call Sgt Peter Howlett on 101. Alternatively you can email peter.howlett@norfolk.police.uk.