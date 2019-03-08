Driver's lucky escape after crashing car into river
PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 10 June 2019
Archant
Police have issued a warning to drivers after a car crashed into a river.
Officers are urging motorists to drive to the conditions after a Nissan Micra went off the A1122 at Outwell in West Norfolk following heavy rain.
You may also want to watch:
Police were called at 12.32pm on Monday by the driver, who was a single occupant and was able to escape the vehicle before officers arrived.
The driver, a women in her 20s, was not injured in the incident.
King's Lynn Police issued the warning on Twitter. It said: "Lots of rain is expected over the coming days in West Norfolk.
"Please drive to the weather and road conditions accordingly. This driver has had a lucky escape in Outwell today."