‘It’s urgent, I need the overtime’ - what driver caught speeding at 98mph on A47 told police

King's Lynn Police stop speeding motorist on A47. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter. Archant

A speeding motorist caught doing almost 100mph on the A47 told police it was “urgent, I need the overtime.”

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police in King’s Lynn stopped the motorist on the A47 after he was clocked travelling at 98mph on Sunday night (November 15).

The driver reported for various offences.

Following the stop, King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “It’s urgent, I need the overtime” is not an excuse to drive erratically and in excess of 98mph on the A47 with lots of surface water putting other road users at risk. Driver stopped and reported for offences admitting he didn’t see the marked police vehicle. #Team1 #PC1122”.

Meanwhile, overnight police in Lynn arrested a motorist for drink driving following a crash on Main Road, Terrington St John.

Police tweeted: “Team 1 attended a single vehicle RTC on Main Road, Terrington St John this evening. The driver was subsequently arrested for drink drive and provided a positive sample in custody. He will now be charged in the morning. ❌ #Fatal4 #Team1 #PC342/1821/425/1122”.