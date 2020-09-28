Search

Advanced search

Drink-driver arrested after pulling into path of vehicle in crash

PUBLISHED: 06:39 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:39 28 September 2020

A driver was arrested after a crash in Smallburgh. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team

A driver was arrested after a crash in Smallburgh. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team

Archant

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash on Sunday night.

Norfolk police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Yarmouth Road in Smallburgh just before 9.50pm on Sunday.

The force’s Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said a driver pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle, and said a person was arrested after providing a breath test reading of 106 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Stalham and North Walsham to the crash, where they released people from a vehicle.

They left the scene at 10.35pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boats sunk and equipment scattered across marshes after winds batter county

Blakeney Harbour. Picture: Chris Bishop

Drink-driver arrested after pulling into path of vehicle in crash

A driver was arrested after a crash in Smallburgh. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team

Pointers: Five observations from City’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth

Jefferson Lerma of Bournemouth shows his frustration after Jack Stacey's header was saved by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

David Freezer: Canaries player ratings after 1-0 Championship loss at Bournemouth

Philip Billing of Bournemouth is crowded out by Oliver Skipp and Lukas Rupp of Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested in Norwich over Croydon police murder inquiry

Metropolitan Police of Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, who died after being shot at a police station in Croydon, south London. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire