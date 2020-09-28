Drink-driver arrested after pulling into path of vehicle in crash

A driver was arrested after a crash in Smallburgh. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team Archant

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash on Sunday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Yarmouth Road in Smallburgh just before 9.50pm on Sunday.

The force’s Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said a driver pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle, and said a person was arrested after providing a breath test reading of 106 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Stalham and North Walsham to the crash, where they released people from a vehicle.

They left the scene at 10.35pm.