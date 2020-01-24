Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A lorry driver has been arrested after a cyclist died in a collision.

Police were called at just after 6am to reports of a crash involving an HGV and a bicycle on the eastbound A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and Hardwick Roundabout, on the outskirts of King's Lynn.

Ambulances and an air ambulance attended but the cyclist, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of death by careless driving and is currently in custody at King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

The road was closed in both directions for more than five hours while emergency service attended the incident but it has now reopened.

Anyone who saw the collision, saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or has dashcam footage, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 49 of Friday, January 24.

The crash is the second serious accident to occur near the Hardwick Roundabout in less than 24 hours.

Last night a man in his 80s suffered serious injuries when his mobility scooter was involved in a collision with a car on Hardwick Road.