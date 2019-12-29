Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash.

Police went to the crash in Garboldisham on Saturday (December 28) night.

The driver was arrested by special constables after providing a positive breath test over double the legal drink drive limit.

Cannabis was also found in the crashed car.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted their thanks to the member of the public who called them about the crash.