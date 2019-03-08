New drive-through coffee shop could be coming to Sprowston

Sprowston Retail Park. Picture: Google Archant

Plans for a new drive-through coffee shop in Sprowston could result in an existing car park being reduced in size.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Royal London UK Real Estate Fund is seeking permission to build a new Costa Coffee at Sprowston Retail Park, off Salhouse Road.

You may also want to watch:

But due to the shop's proposed location within the car park, the number of existing spaces could be reduced from 760 to 740.

The 1,800 sq ft coffee shop would be located opposite a terrace of units currently occupied by various furniture and homeware firms, as well as a KFC.

Plans submitted to Broadland District Council claim the proposals will provide an "additional complementary facility, adding to the attractiveness of the retail park".

The plans state that in order to reduce the impact on parking spaces, the drive-through lane will be located in a "large band" of existing soft landscaping.