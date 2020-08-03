Search

Advanced search

Video

‘Everyone needs a pick-me-up now’ - Churchgoers enjoy hymns at first-ever drive-in service at showground

PUBLISHED: 06:19 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:19 03 August 2020

The Ven Ian Bentley, Archdeacon of Lynn, introducing the Diocese of Norwich Songs of Praise drive-in service at the Norfolk Showground on August 2, 2020. Picture: Rev Canon Aidan Platten

The Ven Ian Bentley, Archdeacon of Lynn, introducing the Diocese of Norwich Songs of Praise drive-in service at the Norfolk Showground on August 2, 2020. Picture: Rev Canon Aidan Platten

Rev Canon Aidan Platten

Churchgoers got to enjoy the power of song at a one-off drive-in service.

The Diocese of Norwich Songs of Praise drive-in service at the Norfolk Showground on August 2, 2020. Picture: Rev Canon Aidan PlattenThe Diocese of Norwich Songs of Praise drive-in service at the Norfolk Showground on August 2, 2020. Picture: Rev Canon Aidan Platten

The Songs of Praise-style 45-minute service at the Norfolk Showground on the edge of Norwich on Sunday, August 2, was put on by Diocese of Norwich and attracted 100 cars.

Pre-recorded music by the Norwich Cathedral Choir was played through people’s car radios and the words to the four hymns were put on a large screen.

MORE: Balancing old church with new church - what will be different about places of worship from July 4?

The event was the first of its kind for the Diocese of Norwich but Rev Canon Aidan Platten, Norwich Cathedral’s canon precentor, said the diocese hoped to put on more events like it due to its success.

Mr Platten said: “It was a good idea because at the moment we cannot sing in churches. It went really well.

“Singing is an important part of the worship in churches. People say when you sing you pray twice. We also know that when people sing they feel better. Everyone needs a pick-me-up now.”

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

A11 reopens after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

The air ambulance has been called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We are heartbroken’ - Restaurant at holiday resort closes down due to coronavirus

The owners of Potters Resort have closed the Black Rock Grill restaurant due to the impact of coronavirus. Picture: Archant.

New headteacher at primary school that was told to improve

Jordan Sullivan who has taken over as head of school at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Woman, 31, found dead at home on former RAF base

Police are investigating a sudden death at Badersfield. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

A11 reopens after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

The air ambulance has been called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We are heartbroken’ - Restaurant at holiday resort closes down due to coronavirus

The owners of Potters Resort have closed the Black Rock Grill restaurant due to the impact of coronavirus. Picture: Archant.

New headteacher at primary school that was told to improve

Jordan Sullivan who has taken over as head of school at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Woman, 31, found dead at home on former RAF base

Police are investigating a sudden death at Badersfield. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 reopens after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

The air ambulance has been called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police continue investigations after woman’s body found in home

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, on Sunday morning after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

‘Everyone needs a pick-me-up now’ - Churchgoers enjoy hymns at first-ever drive-in service at showground

The Ven Ian Bentley, Archdeacon of Lynn, introducing the Diocese of Norwich Songs of Praise drive-in service at the Norfolk Showground on August 2, 2020. Picture: Rev Canon Aidan Platten

Farke’s warning to City’s young stars

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has some words od advice for his young players Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Businesses concerned over seven months of roadworks in busy part of Norwich

Roadworks will once again disrupt traffic through Tombland during August. Paul Brown of Hiz Hair Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020