‘Everyone needs a pick-me-up now’ - Churchgoers enjoy hymns at first-ever drive-in service at showground

The Ven Ian Bentley, Archdeacon of Lynn, introducing the Diocese of Norwich Songs of Praise drive-in service at the Norfolk Showground on August 2, 2020. Picture: Rev Canon Aidan Platten Rev Canon Aidan Platten

Churchgoers got to enjoy the power of song at a one-off drive-in service.

The Diocese of Norwich Songs of Praise drive-in service at the Norfolk Showground on August 2, 2020. Picture: Rev Canon Aidan Platten

The Songs of Praise-style 45-minute service at the Norfolk Showground on the edge of Norwich on Sunday, August 2, was put on by Diocese of Norwich and attracted 100 cars.

Pre-recorded music by the Norwich Cathedral Choir was played through people’s car radios and the words to the four hymns were put on a large screen.

The event was the first of its kind for the Diocese of Norwich but Rev Canon Aidan Platten, Norwich Cathedral’s canon precentor, said the diocese hoped to put on more events like it due to its success.

Mr Platten said: “It was a good idea because at the moment we cannot sing in churches. It went really well.

“Singing is an important part of the worship in churches. People say when you sing you pray twice. We also know that when people sing they feel better. Everyone needs a pick-me-up now.”

