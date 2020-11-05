Drive-in firework display set to return after ‘incredible’ night

The drive-in firework display in Aldeby was a great success and is set to return Picture: Contributed Archant

A drive-in firework display, which was moved forward a day to avoid lockdown, went off with a bang and the organisers are planning to hold another one in December.

The drive-in firework display in Aldeby Picture: Contributed The drive-in firework display in Aldeby Picture: Contributed

The event took place on Wednesday night in Aldeby, near Beccles, and there were designated spaces for 250 cars, with room for passengers to sit outside, and timed entry slots.

It had originally been scheduled for November 5, but with the government announcement of a second lockdown from that date, it was moved to November 4.

The display was organised by Dave Wrighting, who runs To Die for Events, and Adam Harding, director of Phoenix Events (East) Ltd, and there was also food and drinks delivered to cars.

Dave Wrighting, who runs To Die For Events, is making sure fireworks can still go ahead in his hometown of Aldeby this year Picture: Supplied Dave Wrighting, who runs To Die For Events, is making sure fireworks can still go ahead in his hometown of Aldeby this year Picture: Supplied

Mr Wrighting has been organising the annual fireworks event in Aldeby on behalf of the parish council for the last eight years, but he ran it without them this year due to coronavirus.

Mr Harding said: “It was incredible and we had really positive feedback, with people glad it went ahead and they were happy to get out.

“I had never seen Dave’s work before and it was a sound, music and light show that reminded me of the London display.

“With the changed date, some people booked in for the early slots came later so it was quite busy coming in and demand for food was high so it took quite a while to get round.

The drive-in firework display in Aldeby Picture: Contributed The drive-in firework display in Aldeby Picture: Contributed

“But these are all things to improve on and we are already planning to hold another one when lockdown finishes, which will hopefully be in December.”

The event also featured live performances from local singers Hannah Birtwell and Serena Grant as Breeze Redwine, who was due to perform, was unable to make the new date.

Miss Grant, from Sudbury, said: “I really appreciated the opportunity to have one last time to perform again before lockdown number 2.

Hannah Birtwell performing at the drive-in firework display Picture: Contributed Hannah Birtwell performing at the drive-in firework display Picture: Contributed

“It was strange singing to hundreds of cars instead of people and hearing the tooting of horns instead of applause - it was as a truly unique experience.”

Follow the ‘To Die For Events’ Facebook page for updates.