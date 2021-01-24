Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich

Published: 9:38 AM January 24, 2021

A woman has been arrested after writing off her car while almost three times the drink drive limit.

Police were called to Newmarket Road, Norwich at 7am on January 24, to reports of a grey people carrier that had crashed into two trees.

There was heavy damage to the base of a large tree lining the road, while a second, smaller tree looks to have been completely snapped.

The front end of the Ford was completely caved in and left in the middle of the road.

Police said the woman driver was arrested for drink driving and gave a read of almost three times the legal limit.

Police at the scene said she had a very "lucky" escape, a spokesperson said: "Drink driver arrested on Newmarket Road at 7am today after colliding with two trees.

"Very lucky to have escaped injury and lucky nobody else was involved.

"Female blew 95 at the roadside (legal limit is 35)."











