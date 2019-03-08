Dig out those flat caps and flapper dresses for Peaky Blinders event

Rock and roll band 'Jacksback' will perform at the Peaky Blinders themed event at The Wolf Inn in Oulton Broad. Picture: Jacksback Archant

Guests are being encouraged to don their best 1920's attire and enjoy an evening of vintage fun - as a Peaky Blinders themed event takes centre stage.

The Peaky Blinders themed event will be held on Friday, July 12 at The Wolf Inn in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

Organised by Magnus PR - the PR, marketing, events and promotions agency in the heart of Lowestoft - is calling on people to dress for the occasion.

Ann-Marie Doggett, owner of Magnus PR, said: "Bringing the evening to life will be rock and roll band 'Jacksback', who will tear through an energetic set, including tracks from the TV series along with a few extra tunes to get your feet tapping and hips swaying.

"To add to the authenticity, the venue is going to have a themed makeover, Garrison themed cocktails and live actors to really get you in the mood."

There will also be a prize for the best fancy dress as Magnus PR - in association with Hughes Electrical - will be giving away a Tassimo coffee machine to the lucky winner.

Tickets are now on sale for £12 per person and can be purchased at The Wolf Inn or via www.magnuspr.co.uk