Road to close for four weeks for playground revamp

PUBLISHED: 10:14 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 15 June 2019

From Monday June 17, the road next to Florence Carter Memorial park inDrayton will be closed for four weeks. Picture: Google Maps

A village road is set to be closed for four weeks to allow for a major upgrade of the play equipment in a popular park.

Plans for how the Florence Carter Memorial Park in Drayton will look once new equipment has been installed. Picture: Drayton Parish Council. Picture: Drayton Parish CouncilPlans for how the Florence Carter Memorial Park in Drayton will look once new equipment has been installed. Picture: Drayton Parish Council. Picture: Drayton Parish Council

From Monday, June 17, the School Road layby, which runs along the front of Florence Carter Memorial Park in Drayton will be closed.

The closure is to allow for a £70,000 upgrade of the park's play area and is scheduled to last three to four weeks.

During this period the layby will be used for delivery and the storage of materials and cars will not be able to access it or park there.

School Road itself will remain open.

Florence Carter Memorial Park is a popular park in the centre of Drayton. Refurbishment will see nearly all of the current play equipment in the park replaced, plus a new perimeter fence and access gates installed.

It is thought to be the first time some of the equipment has been updated since the play area was created.

Jonathan Hall, clerk to Drayton Parish Council said the council were "excited" about the project.

Mr Hall added that the upgrade included a number of pieces which would be fully accessible to children with disabilities, and said the council had also been keen to retain the traditional feel of the park - much of the new equipment would be modern twists on playground classics.

Mr Hall said: "We are aware [the layby closure] is going to cause some disruption while works are taking place but we will work with our contractors to keep this to a minimum."

The project is being paid for with funds from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) from the Low Farm housing development, a 71-house development which was approved by Broadland District Council in February last year.

While the Florence Carter Memorial Park works are taking place the park will remain accessible but the area immediately surrounding the play area will be fenced off.

The work is due to be completed in time for the start of the summer holidays on July 26.

