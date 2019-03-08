Burst water main causes people to lose water pressure

A water main next to a busy Norwich road has burst, causing people living nearby to lose water pressure and traffic to slow down.

The leak, which is located on Fakenham Road, opposite Tesco in Drayton burst on Friday morning, leading some to report losing water pressure while having their morning shower.

A spokesperson for Anglia Water said the company had been notified of the problem and was doing its best to fix the fault, they said: "We were notified of a burst water main on Fakenham Road in Norwich first thing this morning and immediately attended the site.

"We anticipate having the repair completed this afternoon, and would like to apologise for any loss in water pressure our customers may be experiencing and will have this rectified as soon as possible."

