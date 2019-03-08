Search

Advanced search

Burst water main causes people to lose water pressure

PUBLISHED: 09:56 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 06 September 2019

Anglia Water have been alerted to a burst water main on the Fakenham Road in Drayton. Picture: Google Maps

Anglia Water have been alerted to a burst water main on the Fakenham Road in Drayton. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A water main next to a busy Norwich road has burst, causing people living nearby to lose water pressure and traffic to slow down.

The leak, which is located on Fakenham Road, opposite Tesco in Drayton burst on Friday morning, leading some to report losing water pressure while having their morning shower.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Anglia Water said the company had been notified of the problem and was doing its best to fix the fault, they said: "We were notified of a burst water main on Fakenham Road in Norwich first thing this morning and immediately attended the site.

"We anticipate having the repair completed this afternoon, and would like to apologise for any loss in water pressure our customers may be experiencing and will have this rectified as soon as possible."

For the latest traffic information visit the edp24 traffic map.



Most Read

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Primary school which was nearly forced to shut rated ‘outstanding’

Charles Dawin Primary School's Vice Principal Mari Bunton and Principal Jo Brown, celebrating the school's Outstanding OFSTED with pupils. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Building firm which collapsed owing £2m had just £4.5k in bank

Omnis Construction's base on Hurricane Way, Norwich, is now abandoned. Photo: Archant

Norfolk’s most wanted captured hiding in river by police dog after three-hour manhunt

Police Dog Daley. PIC: NS POLICE DOGS TWITTER

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists