Two people pulled from the water in dramatic Sea Palling rescue

PUBLISHED: 23:23 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 23:23 20 July 2020

The air ambulance was called to Sea Palling on Monday July 20, after two people got into difficulty in the water. Picture: Supplied

The air ambulance was called to Sea Palling on Monday July 20, after two people got into difficulty in the water. Picture: Supplied

Two people have been pulled from the water by a member of the public after getting into difficulty at Sea Palling.

Bacton Coastguard and Sea Palling Life boat were scrambled to Sea Palling at around 6.12pm on Monday July 20, following reports two people were struggling in the water near a reef.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, East of England Ambulance, Winterton CRT and Norfolk Police were also called to the incident.

The casualties were pulled from the water by a member of the public and the Lifeboat crew initially attended the scene with a quad bike but it became “immediately apparent” it was a very “serious incident”.

Paramedics attended the beach and one casualty walked to the ambulance while the other had to be extracted off the beach and to an awaiting ambulance near the lifeboat station by lifeboat.

All lifeboat were crew safely ashore by 7.28pm and once both ambulances had left Sea Palling all teams were stood down.

Sea Palling Lifeboat described said it had been a “fantastic multi-agency rescue”.

