Dramatic rescue from fire in bedroom of bungalow

Fire crews attended the incident on Pound Green Close in Shipdham, near Dereham. Picture: Dan Bennett Archant

A fire in the bedroom of a bungalow left one person having to be rescued early on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews received a call of an incident on Pound Green Close in Shipdham, near Dereham at 7.38am and arrived on the scene ten minutes later.

Firefighters rescued the person from the bungalow, who was then passed straight into the care of the ambulance service.

Emyr Gough, station manager at Great Yarmouth, attended the scene to investigate the cause of the fire but said how it started remains unclear.

He said: “We will be investigating shortly. There is a lot of damage, the fire itself was mainly contained in the bedroom.

“The person was rescued by the fire crews, they did a great job. It was quite a quick rescue, the ambulance turned up just as they were rescued.”

The ambulance service said it received a call of a building fire at 7.39am and sent an ambulance, an ambulance officer, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The patient was then taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

Five appliances from Dereham, Watton, Hingham, Earlham and Attleborough attended the fire but Mr Gough said that not all of them had to be used.

The fire service recorded a stop time for the incident of 8.25am.

Brett Hopcroft, station manager for Hingham, Watton and Swaffham, was also on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and gave a safety message to people in the run up to Christmas.

He said: “Make sure at this time of year with people that have got Christmas lights and decorations that their smoke detectors are on and working and to think about what they are doing.”

Norfolk Police also attended the incident to assist the fire service and remained on the scene for hours after the fire happened.

Detective Sergeant Richard Long attended the scene to investigate for the police and said: “It’s very early in terms of working exactly what has happened here.

“We are waiting for the fire service to give us a bit more information before we make our decisions.”

Investigations into exactly what happened are ongoing and the condition of the person involved remains unclea.