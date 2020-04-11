Search

Dramatic footage of boat blaze following arson attack

PUBLISHED: 17:42 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 11 April 2020

Firefighters tackle a fire on board a derelict boat at Syderstone, near Fakenham. Picture: Paul Betts

Paul Betts

Investigations are continuing into a fire that engulfed a derelict boat near Fakenham.

Dramatic footage has emerged of firefighters tackling the blazing boat that Norfolk Fire Service said they believed was deliberately set alight.

Emergency services were called at just after 10pm on Friday, April 10.

Two fire crews from Fakenham were fought to control flames on the boat on Tattersett Road in Syderstone.

The large barge style boat set on fire was completely engulfed in flames as firefighters used hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish it.

No-one was injured but investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fire are still on-going.

