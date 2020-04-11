Video

Dramatic footage of boat blaze following arson attack

Firefighters tackle a fire on board a derelict boat at Syderstone, near Fakenham. Picture: Paul Betts Paul Betts

Investigations are continuing into a fire that engulfed a derelict boat near Fakenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A derelict boat on fire at Syderstone, near Fakenham. Picture: Paul Betts A derelict boat on fire at Syderstone, near Fakenham. Picture: Paul Betts

Dramatic footage has emerged of firefighters tackling the blazing boat that Norfolk Fire Service said they believed was deliberately set alight.

Emergency services were called at just after 10pm on Friday, April 10.

A derelict boat on fire at Syderstone, near Fakenham. Picture: Paul Betts A derelict boat on fire at Syderstone, near Fakenham. Picture: Paul Betts

Two fire crews from Fakenham were fought to control flames on the boat on Tattersett Road in Syderstone.

MORE: Twelve fire crews called to tackle serious barn blaze

The large barge style boat set on fire was completely engulfed in flames as firefighters used hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish it.

Firefighters tackle a fire on board a derelict boat at Syderstone, near Fakenham. Picture: Paul Betts Firefighters tackle a fire on board a derelict boat at Syderstone, near Fakenham. Picture: Paul Betts

No-one was injured but investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fire are still on-going.

Firefighters tackle a fire on board a derelict boat at Syderstone, near Fakenham. Picture: Paul Betts Firefighters tackle a fire on board a derelict boat at Syderstone, near Fakenham. Picture: Paul Betts

Firefighters tackle a fire on board a derelict boat at Syderstone, near Fakenham. Picture: Paul Betts Firefighters tackle a fire on board a derelict boat at Syderstone, near Fakenham. Picture: Paul Betts